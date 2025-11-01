Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at ICC Women’s World Cup final

New Delhi, Nov 1 Indian singing star Sunidhi Chauhan will delight the crowd with a medley of her biggest hits at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final to be played between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sunidhi, a household name in India, will be accompanied by a group of 60 dancers, and the show will also feature a special-effect fireworks display by famed choreographer Sanjay Shetty, the ICC said in a statement.

The performance will include a laser show, 350 mast cast performers, and a drone display during the mid-innings at the DY Patil Stadium. India booked their place for the summit clash after defeating seven-time champions Australia in the semi-final, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues’ match-winning ton.

On the other hand, South Africa cruised past England to cement a place in the title showdown against the home side.

Sunidhi will also sing the Indian national anthem before the match, while the South African anthem will be performed by Cape Town's Tarynn Bank.

The 42-year-old said she was eagerly awaiting her performance at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final.

“It’s an honour to be performing at the Women’s World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long,” Sunidhi said.

Sunidhi is one of India’s most iconic voices, with more than 50 million records sold worldwide and numerous prestigious awards to her name.

She began her career at just 13, rising to instant fame with the hit Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the film Mast.

A winner of India’s first televised singing competition, Meri Aawaz Suno, judged by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Sunidhi’s journey has been one of constant evolution.

She made history by opening for Coldplay in New York in 2015 and has been featured four times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.

In 2023, she launched her international concert tour I AM HOME, debuting with a sold-out show at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, followed by London’s Wembley Arena, Singapore, Kolkata, and U.S. venues like Long Beach Convention Center and Hard Rock Live, Hollywood.

She has also served as a judge on The Voice India and Indian Idol, mentoring and inspiring emerging talent.

