Six-time world champion Marc Marquez reveals three key recipes to conquer Grand Prix of India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], September 18 : Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is ready to make waves at the Buddh International Circuit during the Grand Prix of India, scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24.

Ahead of the colossal race, the Repsol Honda driver revealed key things about the track including the important turns that the riders would keep in mind in order to register a historic victory in India.

"First of all, what you do is to try to work the circuit and try to find some preference and find the best line and learn, of course, the layout. Then when you're riding the bike, try to learn the grip of the track," stated Marc Marquez ahead of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India which will feature renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin as well.

Marc Marquez revealed that Turn 3 and Turn 4 of the Buddh International Circuit will be extremely crucial to win the historic Grand Prix of India. He commented, "The third key aspect is to bring the information to the team as soon as possible to have clear information to have a correct setup on the electronics."

"For me, the most important part of the track will be Turn 3 and Turn 4 as the rest of the track is quite stop-and-go. The last corner will also be very important as it will be the place where many races will be decided," the rider concluded.

Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

The high-pulsating action of IndianOil Grand Prix of India will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema in India.

