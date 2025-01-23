Skipper Priyanka Ingle calls winning Kho Kho World Cup "proud moment", says sport has reached "global level"

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], January 23 : India Women's Kho Kho Team skipper Priyanka Ingle opened up on her feelings after her team created history by winning the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup.

In a conversation with ANI, Priyanka Ingle called the historic win a "proud moment", while also lauding the management for a "very good tournament".

In a masterclass of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's Kho Kho team scripted history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40, as per a release from the Kho Kho World Cup.

India's path to glory included commanding victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

"This is a very proud moment for me. Our tournament was very good. I have never seen such a tournament before. From the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, it was a very good tournament," Ingle told ANI.

"I would like to thank Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal and Mr. M. S. Taggi. I would also like to thank the General Secretary of Maharashtra State, Dr. Chandrajeet Dada. He has worked very hard to bring Kho-Kho to this level," she added.

The India captain, also discussed that Kho Kho wasn't recognised properly, but this World Cup has brought it to the global level, which she called a "very proud moment" for everyone.

"Earlier, no one knew Kho-Kho. Everyone used to say that Kho-Kho is a school game. Now, Kho-Kho has a very good platform. Kho-Kho has come to the world level. Earlier, it used to be played on the ground. Now, it has gone to the sky. It is a very proud moment for all of us," Ingle further said.

The Women's Kho Kho Teams was felicitated by the Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, for this monumental achievement.

During the felicitation ceremony, Mandaviya stated that Kho Kho will likely be included in the upcoming Asian Games and also in the 2036 Olympics which might take place in India.

Women's team head coach Sumit Bhatia welcomed this announcement and said that he is really confident that if Kho Kho becomes a part of the 2036 Olympics, the Indian team will bring two gold medals.

This historic achievement not only crowns India as the inaugural World Champions but also marks a watershed moment for this Indigenous sport on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor