Slot realised ‘PL is more difficult than Eredivisie’ after first home game

Liverpool, Jan 17 Liverpool head coach Arne Slot claims he realised that the Premier League is much more difficult than the Dutch first league, Eredivisie.

Liverpool will be playing Brentford on Saturday and Slot was asked if his side playing before Arsenal gives them an advantage to put pressure on the Gunners in the league standings.

“I only look at the opponent that we have to face and that's a tough one. (Brentford) was my first Premier League game (at Anfield) and then I already thought, 'If this is going to be the resistance we get every week then this is a more difficult league than the Eredivisie'. Which I knew before I came but it was proven that day as well.

“They've had a very good season until now, had a 2-2 against (Manchester) City – great game, both teams creating a lot of chances – and their manager has done a fantastic job for so many years now.

“You can see that it is a team that has worked together with their manager for a long time. That's my only focus and not on when do Arsenal play or when do Chelsea play or when do all the others play. We only focus on ourselves and the team we have to face,” said Slot in a press conference.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from Eredivisie side Feyenoord ahead of the new season, replacing Jurgen Klopp at the helm following his decision to step down after nine years in charge.

Slot also announced that Liverpool will assess the fitness of Diogo Jota to determine whether he can be involved in Saturday's trip to Brentford.

The forward reported some discomfort after his goalscoring cameo at Nottingham Forest in midweek and will be checked by the Reds' medical team.

Jota has already faced a spell on the sidelines this season when an injury sustained against Chelsea in October kept him out of action until mid-December.

"There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn't on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is. So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.

"He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards, he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday. We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow,” Slot added.

