Smith injures elbow ahead of for SL tour, Kuhnemann nursing thumb surgery

New Delhi, Jan 19 Steve Smith, Australia’s captain for the Test tour of Sri Lanka, is under an elbow injury cloud but is expected to join the pre-tour camp in Dubai later this week, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday.

CA added that left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is recovering after a surgery on his fractured thumb suffered while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL), while regular skipper Pat Cummins recovery from left ankle soreness will continued to be monitored following a specialist advice.

Smith sustained an injury to his right elbow whilst throwing in the field for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday, with the game being eventually rained out against Sydney Thunder.

He was spotted wearing an elbow brace on his right arm on Sunday, where he had been operated on in 2019. CA said despite the injury, Smith is preparing to join the Test squad in Dubai later this week following further specialist input and that updates will be shared as they are known.

Regarding Kuhnemann, CA said he will remain in Australia while the surgical wound on his fractured thumb heals further. “He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well,” added CA.

Kuhnemann had played three Tests on tour of India in early 2023, and even picked a five-wicket haul. After that, he was out of the team till him picking 18 wickets in six Sheffield Shield for his new side Tasmania catapulted him back to the Australian Test team.

Australia’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will begin on January 29 in Galle, followed by the second game beginning on February 6 at the same venue. It is followed by two ODIs in Colombo on February 12 and 14.

Meanwhile, CA stated that Cummins, who has been named as Australia’s captain for the Champions Trophy, is recovering from increased left ankle soreness which was aggravated by high workloads during the Test summer, where he led the team to 3-1 series win over India.

Cummins, who opted out of Tests in Sri Lanka for the birth of his second child, will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery. “The NSP will continue to monitor Cummins’ recovery leading into the Champion’s Trophy,” concluded CA.

