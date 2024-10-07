SNBP All-India U16 Boys Hockey: MSSA strike it big on opening day

Pune, Oct 7 Hockey Nashik and Vijay Hockey Academy opened their campaigns with hard-fought wins, while Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) scored a whopping 14-0 win on the opening day of the 8th SNBP All-India Boys (Under-16) Hockey Tournament at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi near here on Monday.

The day began with action in Pool C, with Hockey Nashik claiming a narrow 2-1 victory over Olympian Baskaran Hockey Academy from Tamil Nadu. Yadnesh Vishal Pagar (3’) opened for Nashik through a penalty corner, followed by a goal from Ibaad Irfaan Pate (8’). Despite M. Barath (18’) pulling one back for Bhaskaran Academy, Hockey Nashik maintained their lead until full-time.

Republican Sports Club, Mumbai and Chennai XI ended in an exciting 2-2 draw to split points in a Pool H encounter. Both sides put on a defensive masterclass in the first half, keeping the scoreline 0-0 at halftime.

The second half saw the game burst into life with Foaadd Sheikh and Dnyaneshkumar Vijkape finding the net for Republican Sports Club. However, Chennai XI responded through goals from Prajin S. and a penalty corner by Pradeep (53’) to equalise.

Debutants Vijay Hockey Academy from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, edged out Gagan Baba Sahib Das Academy from Sangrur with a 2-1 win in Pool F. Goals from Gurudatt Gupta (19’) and Abikat Pal (39’) secured the victory, despite Om Singh’s (34’) strike for Gagan Academy.

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Ritu Rani Academy secured an automatic win after Hockey Etawah forfeited the match.

The late evening match in Pool A was a one-sided affair. Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) delivered a huge 14-0 victory over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Skipper Sashank Kumar was the standout player, scoring six goals, including two from penalty corners (2’, 21’, 38’, 50’, 54’ – p.c, 56’ – p.c). Vishal Verna added two goals, both from penalty corners (5’ – p.c, 16’ – p.c), while Gaurav Kumar Yadav (15’, 23’, 31’, 33’ 42’, 58’) netted an impressive six goals to complete the dominant performance. MSSA led 6-0 at halftime and continued their relentless attack in the second half.

RESULTS

Pool-C: Hockey Nashik: 2 (Yadnesh Vishal Pagar 3' - p.c, Ibaad Irfaan Pate 8') bt Olympian Bhaskaran Hockey Academy: 1 (M Barath 18'). HT: 2-1

Pool-H: Republican Sports Club: 2 (Foaadd Sheikh 18', Dnyaneshkumar Vijkape 42' -p.c) drew with Chennai XI: 2 (Prajin S 39', Pradeep - 53' - p. c). HT: 0-0

Pool-F: Vijay Hockey Academy, Pryagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 2 (Gurudatt Gupta 19’, Abikat Pal 39’) bt Gagan Baba Sahib Das Academy, Sangrur: 1 (Om Singh 34’). HT: 1-0

Pool-B: Ritu Rani Academy bt Hockey Etawah – Match forfeited

Pool-A: Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA): 14 (Sashank Kumar 2’, 21’, 38’, 50’, 54’ – p.c, 56’ – p.c, Vishal Verna 5’ – p.c, 16’ – p.c, Gaurav Kumar Yadav 15’, 23’, 31’, 33’ 42’, 58’) bt Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy: 0. HT: 6-0.

