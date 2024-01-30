Sneha, Hitaashee ready for another battle in 3rd leg of WPGT

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 : Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi, who have finished at the Top-2 of both events held so far in the 2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour season, will be back for another shot at the third leg of the Tour at Tollygunge Club, Kolkata.

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second when amateur Nishna Patel won the opening leg and soon after in the second leg, Sneha edged out Hitaashee who finished as runner-up. Sneha, the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit, has taken the early lead once again with Hitaashee chasing her.

It has been a good start for Hitaashee, who was injured last year. Besides finishing second in the first two events, she won the Thailand Tour's LPGA Qualifying Tour, which will give her access to pro tournaments in Thailand.

Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will be among the other leading contenders at the third leg. Some of the other leading stars of WPGT are headed to South Africa for the Sunshine Ladies Tour beginning this month. They include Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and a few others like Amandeep and Seher will also join them for some events.

An interesting feature of both the events held so far this season has been that at least the top three finishers have totaled under-par scores, underlining the tremendous improvement in the quality of women's golf in India.

A total of 29 girls will tee off in the third leg and the field includes two amateurs, Anaahat Bindra and Sinjini Mukherjee.

Tee times for Round 1 of the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club, Kolkata:

1. 8:00 am: Riya Yadav; Khushi Khanijau;

2. 8:10 am: Kriti Chowhan; Hitaashee Bakshi; Sinjini Mukherjee (A);

3. 8:20 am: Mehar Atwal; Rhea Purvi Saravanan; Karishma Govind;

4. 8:30 am: Marshneil Prasad; Anisha Agarwalla; Seher Atwal;

5. 8:45 am: Ananya Garg; Asmitha Sathish; Anaggha Venkatesh;

6. 8:55 am: Millie Saroha; Agrima Manral; Jasmine Shekar;

7. 9:05 am: Rhea Jha; Gauri Karhade; Shweta Mansingh;

8. 9:20 am: Sneha Singh; Amandeep Drall; Snigdha Goswami;

9. 9:30 am: Anaahat Bindra (A); Geetika Ahuja; Jyotsana Singh;

10. 9:40 am: Ananya Datar; Yaalisai Verma; Ridhima Dilawari.

