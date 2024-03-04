Sneha, Hitaashee to renew battle in 5th leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 4 : Sneha Singh, who has won two of the first four legs of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2024, is seeking a third win of the season as she gets set for the fifth leg.

The tournament will be played at the Golden Greens Golf Club as the Tour comes to North India for the first time this season.

Sneha leads the Order of Merit by a mere Rs 500 over Hitaashee Bakshi, who has won once and finished runner-up three times.

In the opening leg, Sneha and Hitaashee were tied second when amateur Nishna Patel emerged as the winner. This week, though Nishna is not in the field, there are four other amateurs, namely Prarthana Khanna, Ceerat Kang, Lavanya Jadon and Saanvi Somu, who last month made the cut at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific.

Apart from Sneha and Hitaashee Bakshi, the other leading contenders are Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi and Seher Atwal. All of them are past winners on the Tour. Two other players who will be watched will be Astha Madan and the seasoned Saaniya Sharma.

A total of 42 players including four amateurs are in the fray for the Rs 19 lakh purse with the event this week being played over four rounds and 72 holes, with the top 24 players picking up prize money.

Tee times for Round 1 of the fifth leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour 2024 at Golden Greens Golf Club, Gurugram

Tee 1

1. 8:00 am: Gursimar Badwal, Jahaanvie Walia, Anisha Agarwalla;

2. 8:10 am: Oviya Reddi, Rhea Jha, Marshneil Prasad;

3. 8:20 am: Trimann Saluja, Khushi, Hitaashee Bakshi;

4. 8:30 am: Kriti Chowhan, Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall;

5. 8:40 am: Gauri Karhade, Durga Nittur, Rhea Purvi S.;

6. 8:55 am: Prarthana Khanna (A), Riya Yadav, Nayanika Sanga;

7. 9:05 am: Geetika Ahuja, Karishma Govind, Seher Atwal;

8. 9:15 am: Gaurika Bishnoi, Vrinda Yadav, Agrima Manral;

9. 9:25 am: Shweta Mansingh, Shagun Narain, Lavanya Jadon (A);

10. 9:35 am: Ceerat Kang (A), Jasmine Shekar, Sachika Singh;

Tee 10

11. 8:00 am: Ridhima Dilawari, Snigdha Goswami, Neha Tripathi;

12. 8:10 am: Yashita Raghav, Khushi Khanijau, Saaniya Sharma;

13. 8:20 am: Ishvari Prasanna, Yaalisai Verma, Ananya Garg;

14. 8:30 am: Anaggha Venkatesh, Astha Madan, Saanvi Somu (A).

