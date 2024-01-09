Sneha, Neha top contenders in the opening leg of new season on WPGT

Pune, Jan 9 Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi, the No. 1 and 2 players on the Order of Merit for 2023, will be the main contenders as they return for the brand new season pitted among 34 players who will feature in the opening leg of the 2024 Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course.

The field also includes Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau, who were third and fourth on the Merit List. The opening event of the season carries a purse of Rs 11 lakh.

While Sneha, Neha and Seher between them won eight titles during the last season, the player to watch out for will be Amandeep Drall, who won once in five starts in 2023 but lost her card on the Ladies European Tour. The former runner-up in the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2022, Drall is seeking to re-discover her form before she moves to Tours outside India.

Among the players who came close to winning have been Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar. They will be looking for early breakthroughs in the season.

Two amateurs who have caught the eye over the last two years have been Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar and they will be in the fray once again. The two have represented India at international events as part of the Indian Golf Union team and they will be looking at a fast start in 2024 before going for amateur events outside India. There are five amateurs in the field.

Amandeep Drall has been grouped with Khushi and amateur Anuradha Chaudhari, while Sneha Singh goes out with Karishma Govind and amateur Mannat Brar. Neha Tripathi will play with Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Jahaanvie Walia.

