Something that we will always remember: Indian Gamers on meeting PM Modi

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Indian Gamers Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur and Payal Dhare recollected their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they never expected to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi, adding that they will always remember this golden moment.

Prime Minister had a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known Indian gamers about a range of aspects, including the gaming industry's future prospects in the country. A promotional teaser of the interaction was released on Thursday. In the teaser, PM Modi was seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. Also, he could be seen trying his hands at a few games.

Describing their interaction with PM Modi, the games said the meeting with the PM was a "lovely experience" adding that the Prime Minister's energy and aura were unmatched.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Agarwal said "It was a lovely experience. To be honest, we had not expected that we would ever get the opportunity to meet the PM."

Agarwal said they were nervous before their interaction however PM Modi's aura and personality completely changed the atmosphere of the room. Agarwal also stated that he will always remember this golden moment and will share it with his grandchildren one day.

"As he walked into the room, his aura and personality completely changed the atmosphere of the room. But we got comfortable with him in a short time. He was very curious to know how we do gaming and about our background. This is something that I will always remember and will share with my grandchildren," he added.

Meanwhile, Mathur said the news came as an absolute surprise when they received the call to meet the PM at short notice.

"It was a wonderful experience. We came to know about it at such a short notice. We couldn't believe that we had received such an opportunity. He spent more than two hours with us. His energy, aura and interest were amazing...The way he made us comfortable around him was insane," Naman Mathur said.

Payal, who is the only female participant in the team, revealed during their interaction PM Modi also cracked jokes and it felt that they had known the Prime Minister for a long time.

"I was very nervous initially...But as we started interacting, the atmosphere started changing. When he talks, he cracks a lot of jokes. There were some moments when we were telling them some gaming terms. We felt as if he had known the PM for a long time and had met him before...It was a fun interaction," Payal Dhare told ANI.

Meanwhile, the full video is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 9.30 am, on the prime minister's official social media and video-sharing channels. The interaction featured famous Indian gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

The gaming industry in India peaked in 2019 and since then, various games have emerged based on Indian mythology, and the government has been recognizing the creativity.

While the country's Esports landscape is mobile-dominated, it is the PC title League of Legends that is making the country proud. Despite the game having no official server in India, the determination and passion of the game's talented athletes saw them utilize their skills to impressively qualify for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor