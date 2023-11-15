Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham in India

Mumbai, Nov 15 Star couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are hosting football legend David Beckham at their home in Mumbai.

“David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power-couple will be hosting David tomorrow when he is in Mumbai and have invited the crème de la crème icons of the city for a dinner at their residence!” said a source.

“It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soirée. Sonam and Anand are major entrepreneurs themselves, with Anand being at the top of the heap with business empire. Sonam is Bollywood royalty and a global fashion icon,” the source added.

“Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife too is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch!” the source concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor