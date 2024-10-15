Sonam Uttam Maskar wins Silver in Women's 10m Air Rifle at ISSF World Cup Final 2024

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar clinched the silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 in Delhi on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Maskar impressed with a score of 252.9 to secure her podium finish. China's Yuting Huang claimed the gold medal, while French shooter Oceanne Muller took home the bronze. The other Indian finalist, Tilottama Sen, finished sixth with a score of 167.7.

The 10m Air Pistol Men and Women's finals are also lined up on day one. All the finals will be preceded by qualification rounds.

The World Cup will see 131 of the world's top shooters from 37 nations including multiple reigning Olympic champions participate in the season ending competition which will determine the year's best shooter of the year, in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

A squad of 23 Indian top guns will also be among them, taking on the world's shooting elite at home.

The world's top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout 2024, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions and reigning world champions have achieved direct qualification in each of the 12 events, for the New Delhi shooting extravaganza.

Three events, the men's 10m Air Pistol, the men's Trap and the women's 25m Pistol will in-fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros. All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha, will also be there to defend their titles.

Earlier, the President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Luciano Rossi, hailed India's increasing contribution to the development and growing popularity of sport shooting around the world.

Rossi was addressing members of the media during a press conference on Sunday, ahead of the ISSF World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun New Delhi 2024, competitions for which begin at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range from October 15.

"I would like to congratulate India for their stellar performance at the recently concluded Junior World Championship in Peru. I would also like to inform that we at ISSF will support India's application to host the Junior World Cup in 2025 and other future international events as and when we are approached by NRAI. India continues to be a significant force in the world of shooting not only with its talented athletes but also through its commitment to expanding the sport's infrastructure and reach," said the ISSF President.

"Hosting big ticket events like the World Cup Final is testament to the efforts put in by everyone involved in the sport. The country's achievements at the Olympics and other international events have inspired upcoming shooters and its investment in developing grassroots programs and world-class facilities is setting an example for others to follow. It is not a surprise that India is a regular stop today in the international ISSF calendar," he added.

