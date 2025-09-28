Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Dhaka, Sep 28 Bangladesh will be without their regular skipper Litton Das for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, after the opener was ruled out with a side strain. Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to the squad, while Jaker Ali will continue as stand-in captain.

Litton missed Bangladesh’s last two Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan, and team physio Bayjedul Islam confirmed that scans revealed a grade 1 strain.

“He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle,” Bayjedul was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. “He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress.”

Sarkar, 32, returns to the shortest format after being sidelined by injuries earlier this year, which ruled him out of the T20I series against UAE and Pakistan. His last appearance in T20Is was in the West Indies in December 2024. The seasoned left-hander’s inclusion will bolster Bangladesh’s batting order as they seek stability at the top.

Jaker Ali, who captained Bangladesh in their last two Asia Cup matches in Litton’s absence, will continue to lead the side despite his recent struggles with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter has managed single-digit scores in his last three games, failing to make an impact as a finisher.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on October 2, 3, and 5 in what will be their second T20I series in Sharjah. The venue has not been a fortunate ground as Bangladesh lost a bilateral T20I series to the UAE 2-1 in May and also suffered defeat to Afghanistan there in 2022.

The 15-member squad remains largely unchanged from the Asia Cup, with only Litton missing out and Sarkar slotting in.

Bangladesh squad: Jaker Ali (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor