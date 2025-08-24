Sourav Ganguly named Pretoria Capitals head coach in SA20

New Delhi, Aug 24 Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken up his first coaching role after being appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 2026 season.

“The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach,” the franchise wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly had moved into administrative roles, notably serving as the BCCI president and currently works as Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, apart from being president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly’s involvement in franchise cricket management has just been as Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and WPL (after being named JSW Sports’ Director of Cricket last year).

He was with DC as their mentor in 2019 but soon left it to become BCCI president, before coming back in the franchise once that stint was over. But with the Pretoria Capitals, Ganguly will now be entering his first full-fledged role as a head coach of any professional cricket team.

Ganguly’s appointment comes just a day after former England batter Jonathan Trott had left the role. Trott, the current Afghanistan head coach, was at the helm of the franchise for the 2025 SA20 season, where the side missed out on the knockouts with just two wins in 10 group matches.

"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" said the franchise’s post at that time.

The 2026 edition of the SA20 has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, and will run from December 26 to January 25.

Ganguly’s first point of focus as Pretoria Capitals’ head coach will be picking the best players for the side in the player auction happening on September 9.

