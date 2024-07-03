South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp signs up with Melbourne Stars on three-year deal

New Delhi, July 3 South Africa women’s fast-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has signed up with the Melbourne Stars for the next three seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Marizanne, the top-ranked ODI allrounder, was roped in by the Sydney Thunder with as their number one pick in last year's overseas player draft, but Stars have pulled off a major coup by signing her through the new option offering clubs to sign players through a multi-year. pre-draft deal.

The move marks her reunion with captain Meg Lanning, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and head coach Jonathan Batty, as the trio spent two Women's Premier League (WPL) seasons with Marizanne at the Delhi Capitals.

“I’ve been working with JB (Jonathan Batty) for a couple of years and then obviously working with Meg was a big factor for me moving, I like the way they work. I feel like the first couple of Big Bash’s, we played a lot more in the bigger stadiums, I absolutely love bowling at the MCG. I feel like the women’s game deserves to be played on those big grounds so I can’t wait to get out there,” said Marizanne in a statement.

Marizanne has also previously played for Sydney Sixers, where she was a member of their back-to-back title wins, and at Perth Scorchers, where she was named Player of the Final in the 2021/22 season. She becomes the third overseas player to be signed before the WBBL draft after Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers) and her Proteas team-mate Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat).

“Marizanne is one of the best all-rounders in the world with an outstanding record at both domestic and international level. As well as her talents with both bat and ball she will add invaluable experience to our young squad in our quest to be among the challengers for WBBL|10,” said Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch.

