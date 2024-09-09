South Africa coach has no clarity over Quinton de Kock's T20I future

Johannesburg, Sep 9 South Africa head coach Rob Walter said he has no clarity over wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock's T20I future after he was not picked for the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi later this month.

The swashbuckling left-handed batter, who has retired from Test and ODI cricket, missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies last month and will remain unavailable for Ireland T20Is.

"I don't know, to be dead honest. For the next little while, there will be no conversations between myself and Quinny as to whether he wants to play for South Africa again. I've left the door open for him to approach me if and when he wants to do that. That might never happen," Walter said at a press conference.

De Kock retired from Test cricket in 2021 and from ODIs after the 50-over World Cup last year. He intended to announce his international retirement but pursued to play the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. He finished as the highest run-getter for South Africa in the mega spectacle and played a key role in their runners-up finish in the tournament.

He then participated in the MLC and the CPL and will continue to play in the SA20 and IPL. However, Walter made it clear that his place is not guaranteed and will be based on the performance.

"There might be a conversation and also that conversation does initially mean it will lead to him being selected. We have to just allow him to have his space, to play league cricket and to do what he needs to do. What will become more and more important is performance. He's not exactly old so from here on in, it's a performance-based conversation," he said.

Walter has not set a deadline for de Kock's final decision, and in his absence, South Africa are continuing to back Reeza Hendricks as an opener. They also have wicketkeeping options in Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, and Heinrich Klaasen. Of the four, only Klaasen is not part of the squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan and Ireland in the UAE, having withdrawn from the CPL due to personal reasons.

"He is dealing with some family matters at the moment. As soon as that position has changed, he'll obviously fall back into playing again," Walter said.

