South Africa leg of CT 2025 trophy tour concludes, next stop Australia

Johannesburg (South Africa), Dec 26 The trophy of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 completed an eight-day journey through South Africa, inspiring cricket fans and generating excitement for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The coveted trophy was taken to prominent locations in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces, engaging fans and communities with a diverse array of activities from December 15 to 22.

The journey began in Cape Town with a visit to the historic Robben Island. Fans in Camps Bay and Blouberg Beach enjoyed the glimpses of the trophy, and the launch of a youth cricket tournament inspired future generations with a platform to showcase their skills. The trophy was also displayed at each venue of three ODIs between South Africa and Pakistan. In Paarl, the excitement was amplified by the presence of South African captain Temba Bavuma and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan.

The tour then moved to Gauteng, where a visiting Alexandra Cricket Stadium presented opportunities to connect with the local communities and inspire HUB and Mini-Cricket participants.

In Johannesburg, fans had the chance to engage with the South African pacer Lungi Ngidi before the tour culminated at the DP World Wanderers Stadium. The tour celebrated the passion for cricket across South Africa, from stadium and mall appearances to community visits.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour continues with all eight participating nations. It has already travelled to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa, with Australia as its next stop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor