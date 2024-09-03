South Africa name Wolvaardt-led squad for Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 3 The finalists of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final, South Africa aim to cross the final hurdle in their hunt for the ultimate trophy. The Proteas have announced their 15-member squad led by Laura Wolvaardt, who will be captaining the side for the first time at an ICC event.

Wolvaardt was named the skipper of the side following previous captain Sune Luus’ decision to step down as captain to ‘focus on her cricket.’

"Laura (Wolvaardt) has been exceptional as a leader, bringing a holistic approach to the team. She leads with respect and integrity, and we are excited to see her leadership and playing qualities shine at the World Cup," said CSA Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors Clinton du Preez as quoted by Cricbuzz.

She further went on to hail the performances of uncapped 18-year-old leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu who has been named as a part of the 15-member squad. "Seshnie Naidu has shown significant growth as a bowler within our camps, and we see her as an X-factor for the World Cup. She brings a unique element to our bowling attack, offering something different that could be pivotal,” she said.

The same squad will play in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan from September 16 to 20 as a preparation for the main event.

"We've had strong competition for places, and while some players will unfortunately miss out, these decisions were made based on balance, form, fitness, and strategic considerations for the format. Every selection was carefully considered to ensure the best possible squad for this important tournament," concluded Preez.

South Africa squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

Traveling Reserve: Miane Smit

