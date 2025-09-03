South Africa pick tried and tested players for Pakistan tour and Women’s ODI WC

Johannesburg, Sep 3 South Africa have opted for experience and continuity by naming a squad of tried and tested players for the Pakistan tour and the all important 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead a 15-player South Africa squad which includes the seasoned quartet of Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, and Sune Luus. They will be joined by explosive batter Tazmin Brits and a group of all-rounders - Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, and Nondumiso Shangase.

In the wicketkeeping department, Sinalo Jafta will be partnered by 17-year-old Karabo Meso, who is set to make her senior World Cup debut. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, with seam options provided by Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Young all-rounder Miane Smit has been named as the traveling reserve, a role she also held during last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where South Africa finished as runners-up.

“What a journey it has been. From the moment I joined this team, and even before my time when the squad went through the qualification phase, it was all about working towards this moment. We can look back at the amount of preparation we have put in and know that we have done our best. We are ready to send a squad to the World Cup that will make South Africa proud.”

“I am happy for all the players and management who will be getting on that plane to India, but I am even more excited to see what they can achieve together as a group. We believe we have the squad of players that can go out there and deliver on the world stage. Now it is all about carrying that belief with us every step of the way, along with the support of the entire nation,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi in a statement.

South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against England on October 3, before facing New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. They will conclude the league phase with a match against Australia on October 25.

Before the tournament, set to happen from September 30 to November 2, South Africa will travel to Lahore for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, with matches scheduled for September 16, 19, and 22 respectively.

“The make-up of the squad is underpinned by the consistent selection process that was adhered to during the recent ICC Women’s Championship cycle, while taking into account the subcontinent conditions and the different characteristics of the group required for a successful tournament of this nature.

“A massive congratulations to all the players who have been selected for this prestigious tournament. Their hard work and sacrifice over the past three years have earned them an opportunity to represent South Africa at a 50-over World Cup - an honour a player receives a few times in their career,” said Clinton du Preez, CSA Convenor of Selectors.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase and Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions). Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit

