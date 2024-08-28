South Africa to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 28 South Africa will play three T20Is in Pakistan as part of crucial preparation for both teams ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the UAE.

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, will play all three T20Is at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16, 18, and 20 respectively. The first two games will have a start time of 7pm local time, while the final match will begin at 10am.

"This T20I series against Pakistan is a critical part of our preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It offers the team the invaluable opportunity to gain match practice, allowing us to refine our strategies and ensure that our players are in peak form.

"We are incredibly grateful to the PCB for their collaboration and efforts in arranging this series. This series not only helps us prepare for the World Cup but also strengthens the relationship between our two cricket boards as the Proteas Women visit Pakistan for the second time in a year. It's a testament to the shared commitment we have toward growing the women’s game.

"Moreover, by playing more international matches, we’re providing our players with the platform to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of cricketers. We look forward to a competitive series that will benefit both teams and further elevate women’s cricket on the world stage," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket, in a statement.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the squad announced for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will feature in the three-match series against South Africa, making it the first assignment for newly-appointed captain Fatima Sana.

Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper, traveling reserve), Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani (both non-traveling reserves) will be part of the pre-series training camp and series against South Africa in Multan. PCB added only Najiha will travel to the UAE with the World Cup-bound squad.

PCB also announced that Pakistan’s training camp for the T20 World Cup will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 1. After the series ends, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21, while Pakistan will leave on September 23.

Pakistan is in Group A of the T20 World Cup, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B. The semi-finals have been scheduled for October 17 and 18 before the final happens at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

