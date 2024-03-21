South African spinner Keshav Maharaj visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings

New Delhi, March 21 South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday after linking up with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-arm spinner shared a picture on social media from Ayodhya visit. The post captioned: "Jai Shree Raam Blessings to everyone".

Maharaj is set to undergo training with the Lucknow squad for IPL 2024 but will not be an official member of the squad.

Earlier, Maharaj shared a video on Instagram ahead of the Ram Temple's consecration on January 22, saying "Looking forward to the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. May it bring peace and enlightenment to one and all."

LSG will start their IPL 2024 season against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

