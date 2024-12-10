South Africa's Wolvaardt reclaims No. 1 spot in ODI batters' list

Dubai, Dec 10 South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has regained her place as the No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings on the back of some strong recent performances.

Wolvaardt first rose to the top during the most recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2022 and the Proteas skipper has since hovered within the top 10 due to some consistent efforts at the top of the batting order. But the right-hander is now back in the premier position courtesy of scores of 59 not out and 35 through the opening two matches of her side's ICC Women's Championship series at home against England.

Wolvaardt gains one spot to clinch the top position from England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who drops to third following scores of zero and 20 from the opening two matches against South Africa.

Fellow South African Chloe Tryon improves eight spots to move to equal 17th for ODI batters on the back of a decent innings of 45 in the second game of the series, while there are a host of Australian players who make good ground this week following an excellent start to their series at home against India.

Veteran Ellyse Perry gains two places to move to fourth for ODI batters after a century in Brisbane, while teammates Phoebe Litchfield (up 13 places to 25th) and Tahlia McGrath (up five spots to 32nd) make eye-catching ground. Youngster Georgia Voll enters the batter rankings at 84th following a sensational start to her international career.

There is more joy for Australia on the ODI rankings for bowlers, with veteran seamer Megan Schutt gaining two places to move to second overall behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone after six wickets from two appearances against India. Teammates Kim Garth (up seven places to 16th) and Annabel Sutherland (up 23 spots to 24th) also make ground, while South Africa star Marizanne Kapp gains three rungs to move to sixth overall after four wickets through the opening two contests with England.

Kapp maintains a lead at the top of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with Australia spinner Ash Gardner (up one spot to fourth) and England offie Charlie Dean (up one place to 10th) making some gains inside the top 10. There is also some movement within the updated T20I rankings this week, with Ireland youngster Orla Prendergast moving inside the top 10 for all-rounders after her side's impressive series sweep over Bangladesh.

Prendergast gains six spots to move to equal ninth overall after 54 runs and 10 wickets when claiming the Player of the Series award against the Asian side, while teammate Arlene Kelly improves six spots on the rankings for T20I bowlers to equal 27th following her five scalps across the three matches.

Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter re-enters the T20I batter rankings at 68 following her 95 runs across the series, with Australia left-hander Beth Mooney remaining in the premier position in this category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor