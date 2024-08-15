Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father stabbed in a parking lot

New Delhi, Aug 15 Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui has reportedly been stabbed in a car park near Barcelona and subsequently rushed to the hospital.

According to local newspaper La Vanguardia, Nasraoui was stabbed several times between nine and ten on Wednesday night in a car park on Frank Marshall Street in the Rocafonda neighbourhood of Mataro.

He was left in a serious condition and was taken to the emergency room at the Can Ruti hospital. However, he is now believed to be stable.

The newspaper was informed by local sources that the fight in the parking lot was the precursor to the altercation before it got out of hand.

The assault is now being looked into by Mataro police. Even though the precise reasons for the attack are still unknown, it is believed that the stabbing may have been the consequence of an earlier altercation.

