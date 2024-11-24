Spanish Padel stars dominate India's first-ever India Padel Open

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], November 24 : The final day of the India Padel Open gave the audience at India's first-ever International Padel Tournament, a glimpse of what makes Spain one of the world's best Padel-playing countries.

The finals of the India Padel Open witnessed thrilling encounters as Spain's Pol Alsina - Edu Altimires Ros and Ainize Santamaria Landa - Aitana Solan Domenech walked away with the winner's trophy in the Men's and Women's categories respectively at the Bennett University's state of the art Padel courts.

Gracing the gripping finals with their presence were Vineet Jain, Chancellor, Bennett University and MD, The Times Group along with Aditya Khanna, Tournament Director, FIP Promotion India Padel Open, Ashish Khanna, Assistant Tournament Director and Pranav Kohli, Director, Padel League Pvt. Ltd.

The day began with the women's doubles final, the Spanish duo Ainize Santamaria Landa and Aitana Solan Domenech emerged victorious, defeating Kotomi Ozawa from Japan and Elisabeth Nogueras Lorenz from Spain in an intense encounter. The Spaniards displayed impeccable teamwork and precision to secure the championship title with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The men's doubles final was an equally gripping contest as Pol Alsina and Edu Altimires Ros from Spain overcame the French Duo Arthur Hugounenq and Thomas Seux to clinch the title. The Spanish duo showcased their dominance with a commanding performance, sealing the match with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5.

Over the past three days, the tournament has seen some high-octane action, with players from across the globe competing fiercely for the top honours. The finals were telecast live on Zoom TV and live-streamed on FIP's YouTube Channel, ensuring fans worldwide could witness the culmination of this historic event.

The India Padel Open has not only brought Padel to the forefront in India but also set the stage for the sport's growth in the country. The event successfully highlighted the potential of Padel as a mainstream sport, inspiring athletes and fans alike.

Day 4 Results: Finals

Women's: Ainize Santamaria Landa and Aitana Solan Domenech (Spain) defeated Kotomi Ozawa (Japan) and Elisabeth Nogueras Lorenz (Spain): 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Men's: Pol Alsina and Edu Altimires Ros (Spain) defeated Arthur Hugounenq and Thomas Seux (France): 6-4, 7-5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor