Special edition of 'Fit India-Sundays on Cycle' held at JLN Stadium today

New Delhi, Aug 3 A special edition of the popular fitness campaign 'Fit India – Sundays on Cycle' was held on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in collaboration with India Post, drawing large participation from athletes, youth, and fitness enthusiasts.

Organised under the banner of the Fit India Movement, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the weekly cycling event promotes cycling as a sustainable, environment-friendly, and health-conscious lifestyle choice.

This Sunday's edition was particularly notable for the felicitation of India's young sporting champions.

Four rising stars of Indian basketball, Arman, Ansh Tomar, Shekhar Rathee, and Krishna Suneriya, were honoured for winning the gold medal at the 2024 South Asian U-16 Basketball Championship. Their presence energised the atmosphere and underscored the connection between fitness and athletic excellence.

Ansh Tomar shared how fitness forms the backbone of success, saying: "Staying fit is very important. If you're fit, you can do anything. That's what I've learned through sports."

Shekhar Rathee emphasised the importance of cycling for young people, saying: "This is very important. The new generation mostly uses bikes, but instead, they should use bicycles. It will keep them healthy. It's a great step that the government is actively promoting the Fit India Movement."

Echoing similar sentiments, Krishna Suneriya said: "It's a great initiative that Fit India is being held every Sunday. With obesity on the rise in India, this effort is truly commendable."

The athletes were accompanied by their coach, Manoj Singh Sisodiya, who praised the national movement, saying: "Fit India Movement is a great initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It targets the youth and helps instil fitness habits from an early age, which is essential."

Cyclists of all ages rode together on designated routes in and around the stadium area, sending a strong message about the importance of physical activity in daily life.

India Post officials also took part in the ride, highlighting the role of institutions in fostering community wellness.

'Sundays on Cycle' is gaining increasing popularity nationwide, especially among school and college students, athletes, and working professionals.

