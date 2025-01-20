Speed skater Shruti Kotwal aiming for 2026 Winter Olympics qualification

New Delhi, Jan. 20 India’s first professional woman speed skater Shruti Kotwal, who will be leading India’s charge in the Asian Winter Games (AWG) in Harbin, China from February 7-14, has her eyes set on qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The AWG will be a big opportunity for Shruti to test herself against the best skaters in the world and qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics. "I’m focusing on the 500m and 1000m events for Olympic qualification. The timing requirements are incredibly challenging — sub-40 seconds for the 500m and under 1:20 for the 1000m. My Indian national record is 41.97 seconds and I need to skate under 40 seconds to qualify,” said Shruti in an interview with SAI Media.

The sports ministry has cleared a squad of 41 athletes for AWG. These include speed skaters and their support staff. For Shruti, this will be her second appearance in the AWG after 2017, when the Asian meet was last held in Japan.

“This will be my second Asian Winter Games and I’m thrilled to compete again. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China consistently produce strong skaters who are technically and physically exceptional. I’ve faced some of these competitors in previous events and understand their strengths. It’s a tough field, but I see every race as an opportunity to push my limits and improve my performance,” she said.

Shruti is currently training at the Utah Olympic Oval in the US. Training at this indoor speed skating centre, which was built for the 2002 Winter Olympics, has played a major role in her career.

“Training in the US, especially at facilities like the Utah Olympic Oval, has been a game-changer. The exposure to world-class coaches, advanced training methodologies, and access to one of the fastest ice tracks in the world has significantly improved my technique, endurance, and speed.

“Competing with and observing some of the best skaters here has pushed me to refine my skills and understand the finer details of the sport. The environment has been incredibly motivating and challenging, which has accelerated my progress,” said Shruti.

This will be the first time in China that India will be represented by such a large contingent of skaters. In 2017, there were just three athletes, all skaters. Several Indian speed skaters are training in Korea for Harbin 2025. At least 24 nations will take part in AWG.

Shruti will have her eyes on the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Ladakh even as she trains in the United States for the Asian Winter Games. India’s first professional woman speed skater took part in KIWG last year and produced some standout performances in her maiden appearance at these Games.

Shruti said the Khelo India Winter Games have been the ideal platform for skaters aspiring to make a mark in international tournaments. “Khelo India Winter Games brings everybody together. It really helps to promote the sport. We didn’t have that when we started and I think the skaters now are very lucky,” said Shruti.

The first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will begin in Ladakh on January 23. Skating events will take place at the NDS Stadium and the Gupuks Pond in Leh. At least 150 ice speed skaters will be seen in action.

