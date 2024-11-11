Sports and terrorism can’t go hand-in-hand: Kirti Azad backs India on refusal to visit Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 11 In light of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to security concerns in the country, a strong message has been conveyed through former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad, who has asserted that sports and terrorism cannot coexist.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan, reigniting the long-standing diplomatic and sporting tensions between the two neighbours. Azad, a prominent voice advocating India’s security-first approach in international engagements, spoke out on Monday, emphasising that sports should adhere to principles of fair play.

For Azad, India's stance resonates with a larger tradition of using sports to signal moral and political positions. Citing the example of apartheid-era South Africa, he recalled how nations globally cut ties with South Africa in protest of racial segregation, leading to the country’s isolation from international sports.

This act of solidarity eventually spurred a movement that brought global attention to the human rights violations taking place. Similarly, Azad pointed to the 1984 Olympic Games held in Moscow, where the Western bloc led by the United States boycotted the event to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. "This is a matter of sports and it should be approached in the spirit of fair play. Our country follows its own foreign policy, and there are numerous examples of nations taking principled stands. For instance, during apartheid, South Africa was isolated as countries worldwide stopped engaging with them to show their disapproval of the racist policies.

"Similarly, in 1984, the Olympics held in Moscow were boycotted by the entire Western bloc, led by the United States," Azad told IANS on Monday.

The Champions Trophy, a marquee event set to make its return in 2025 after eight years, is expected to feature the world’s top eight cricketing teams, with Pakistan securing the hosting rights. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has consistently insisted that for the two nations to play against each other, India should be prepared to travel to Pakistan. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in his statements, underscored that if India expects Pakistan to visit its shores, reciprocation should be in place.

Yet India’s refusal is rooted in both security and moral concerns. Geopolitical strains between the nations are longstanding, with Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorism, deeply influencing India’s stance on cross-border engagements. Azad expressed India’s commitment to maintaining a firm policy against terrorism, reinforcing that until there is tangible action from the Pakistani government to curb terrorism, any attempt to normalise relations through sports would be out of place.

"Sports can be a medium to convey strong messages to the world. If something against humanity is occurring somewhere, it can’t be ignored. India has taken a firm stance against terrorism that emerges from Pakistan and is very serious about it. This policy will be upheld strictly, and if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides not to engage, it’s because of these circumstances.

"Once the situation improves and Pakistan stops the terrorism targeting India, there will be no issue in resuming sports relations. But until their government, influenced by entities like the ISI, takes real steps to curb terrorism, the decision remains firm," Azad concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor