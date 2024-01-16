Sports effective weapon against drugs: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in crusade against drugs.

Addressing a gathering at a function here to distribute Rs 33.83 crore to 168 medal winner players in Asian and national games, the Chief Minister said with the promotion of sports the unbounded energy of the youth is being utilised for excelling in sports.

He said that the youth who are involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using their all might to excel in their respective fields.

The Chief Minister said that this will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs and making the youth an equal partner in social economic development of the state.

The Chief Minister said the government is judiciously spending every single penny for the progress of the state and welfare of its people. He said the government has checked the pilferage of the public money effectively and now this money is being spent for the welfare of the common man.

He said the sole aim of the government is to ensure progress and prosperity.

Congratulating the players for their feat, the Chief Minister said today is a historic day as all players have converged for this function.

He said it is a dream come true for him as the functions for celebrating happiness are being held in state.

The Chief Minister said every week such functions are now being held across the state and he is fortunate to head the state at this time.

