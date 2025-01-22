Sports Min Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Kho Kho World Cup-winning teams

New Delhi, Jan 22 Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, felicitated the Indian men's and women's Kho Kho teams that created history at the first-ever World Cup.

Hosts India had a double delight at the tournament by lifting the maiden crown in both men’s and women’s categories at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 19. Both teams defeated Nepal in their respective finals.

The full squad of the men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams as well as the coaches, Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and other officials from the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India were present on the occasion.

"Today, I met the Indian men's and women's teams who created history by winning the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup. Congratulations to both the teams for bringing glory to India's traditional sport at the world level and best wishes for their future. The whole country is proud of you all," Mandaviya posted on X.

Talking about the resurgence of traditional games in the nation, Mandaviya said, "Traditional games showcase the resilience, community spirit and most importantly, upholds our traditional sporting value. The world has so much to learn from the richness of these traditional games."

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has mentioned across various national platforms that we have to give the best exposure to the traditional sports. Now our teams are not only getting the best exposures but also coming out with flying colours. I congratulate the spirit of our players and the traditional skills of both teams,” he mentioned.

With the highlight being the 2036 Olympics which India has put forth a bid to host, the Union Minister added that the winning flow from all the stakeholders should continue, with the latest target being the Asian Games 2026.

Out of the 23 countries that took part in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the national capital, India came on top. The credit has largely been given to the month-long camp at the Sports Authority of India JLN Stadium.

Sumit Bhatia, chief coach of Indian women’s team, explained, "On December 10, we started the camp at the SAI JLN Stadium with 60 players. Out of them, we found the best 15 players each for the men’s and the women’s team. The teams were composed of players from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the camp helped them forge the team chemistry."

"The players went through sports science testing for the first-time ever and were provided the best diet and lodging facilities from the Sports Authority of India. This has played an instrumental role in our success. With the next edition of the World Cup coming up in England four years later, we will make it a point to unfurl India’s flag again on top of the podium,” Bhatia added.

