Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flags off two new projects at SAI Patiala

On the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports - Patiala (NSNIS), Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stone of two new projects at the premier institute on Saturday.

This is part of the revamping of NSNIS Patiala wherein the government is investing more than Rs 150 crore in 3 years.

The first project is the setting up of a National Centre of Sports Coaching including a High tech sports science labs and a Strength and Conditioning Hall for the education of diploma holders.

The new infrastructure includes an indoor 3-lane track and a full rehabilitation and recovery gym for athletes. The strength and conditioning hall has the capacity to accommodate 150 athletes at one go and promises to be one of the biggest such facilities in the country.

The second project is the construction of a centralized fully air-conditioned Kitchen and Food Court with a sitting capacity of 400 people and a modular kitchen with a capacity of preparing 2000 meals.

The third project is the increase of hostel capacity by 450 with the building of 2 new hostels on the campus.

Speaking about the importance of the projects, Thakur said, "NSNIS Patiala is India's premier sporting institute and on the occasion of its 61st Foundation Day, these projects are a gift to athletes. Good, hygienic diet and rehab and recovery are basic requirements of every athlete and therefore it was felt that these two projects need to be taken up on priority. The two projects are among the 13 infrastructure projects lined up for 2022-23. From 2014 to 2021 23 projects have been launched to ensure that athletes have the facilities they need to train well and excel in their sport.

The Union Sports Minister also visited various other parts of the sprawling 268-acre campus and met athletes, coaches and Officials for informal interactions.

( With inputs from ANI )

