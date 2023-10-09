Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shares glimpse of Qutub Minar illuminated in national colours celebrating Asian Games success

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The iconic monument Qutub Minar was illuminated in the national colours celebrating the success of the country at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best of 70, set at 2018 Jakarta.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared a glimpse of the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) with a heartwarming message which read, "A Radiant Night of Pride! Qutub Minar ablaze in Bharat's vibrant hues, celebrating our incredible three-digit triumph at the Asian Games on Chinese turf. Never in the 72 years of the Asian Games history has Bharat performed like it did this year. An extraordinary odyssey of excellence and pride."

The Indian delegation wrapped their 19th Asian Games journey with an arbitrary number that will go down in Indian sporting history, finishing the continental meet with the largest-ever medal haul of 107 after 20 days of intense, glory-filled competition.

Indian contingent truly lived up to "Iss baar 100 paar" goal in style as on Saturday they officially passed the 100 medal mark.

Shooting led the way for India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals, which included seven gold.

Athletics, headlined by Neeraj Chopra's successful title defence in the javelin throw, came a close second with six gold along with 14 silver and nine bronze. Athletics gave the country a total of 29 medals.

The archery compound team, meanwhile, clean-swept the five gold medals in the category. Archery as a whole gave India a total of nine medals.

The cricket and kabaddi teams also bagged two gold medals each while the men's hockey team's gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a gold medal. The women's hockey teams also got a bronze medal.

Both men's and women's cricket teams led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Ruturaj Gaikwad got gold medals.

Six medals came in wrestling, though none of it was gold and five were bronze. Indian boxers won a total of five medals, including four bronze and a silver.

