Sports Minister cancels China visit, China remains beligerent

New Delhi [India], September 22 : After Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelled his visit to China for the Asian Games, the Chinese government adopted a beligerent stand.

Speaking on the denial of regular visas to athletes from Arunachal, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that China did not recognise Aruanchal.

"You mentioned this Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh. The south Tibetan region is part of China's territory" she said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that China was open for all athletes.

"As the host country, China welcomes athletes from all countries to come to Hangzhou with legal documents to participate in the Asian Games" she said.

Earlier the Ministry of External affairs announced that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is cancelling his visit to the games as a mark of protest.

"As a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interest," the MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA spokesperson added that India rejects this treatment of its players by Chinese Authorities.

"Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China" he said.

Two of the Wushu players hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu who were approved to take part by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China.

The third athlete Nyeman Wangsu, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also an MP from Arunachal criticised the Chinese decision to deny the athletes regular visas.

"This violates both the spirit of Sports & also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states" said Rijiju.

"Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on it's land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action" he added in a post on X.

The three athletes from Arunachal were to take part in individual events of Wushu which gets underway on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor