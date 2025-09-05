Sports minister Mandaviya launches mascot Jalveer and logo for Asian Aquatics Championship

New Delhi, Sep 5 Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mansukh Mandaviya, along with officials from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), here on Friday launched mascot Jalveer and the logo for the forthcoming 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025.

Monal Chokshi, secretary general of SFI, Virendra Nanavati, senior vice president of SFI, and VPs Anil Vyas, Rajkumar Gupta, Anil Khatri were also in attendance.

The 11th edition of the continental event will be held from September 28 to October 11 in Ahmedabad, as the event will be held in India for the very first time.

The event will take place at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built to Olympic specifications, and will host over 30 participating nations across multiple disciplines.

The theme of the logo for the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025 blends sporting excellence with local identity. The Asiatic Lion, a species finding its home in the home state of Gujarat (India), is illustrated in a semi-realistic, stylised manner using the vibrant colours symbolising national pride and cultural vibrance of India.

Within the mane of the illustration of this proud animal, the dynamic icons representing the four aquatic disciplines — Swimming, Diving, Water polo, and Artistic Swimming — convey energy, motion, and inclusiveness, while the bold typography emphasises unity and prestige on an international stage.

Overall, the logo embodies a fusion of tradition, athleticism, and modernity, showcasing Ahmedabad as a proud and capable host of a prestigious continental championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “It was a pleasure to launch the logo and mascot Jalveer for the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships. This championship marks a historic milestone for Indian aquatics, offering our athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent against the finest in Asia. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Swimming Federation of India and the Government of Gujarat for their joint efforts in bringing this prestigious event to our nation.”

With over 1000 participants expected to arrive in Gujarat for the Championships later this month, the showcase event will provide Indian swimmers a huge opportunity to shine in front of the home crowd.

Expressing his gratitude to the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) and MYAS, RN Jayaprakash, said, “We are grateful for the unparalleled support provided by the SAG and MYAS in hosting this mega event. The infrastructure is world-class and alongside providing Indian swimmers with home-ground advantage and exposure to elite competition, the championship also carries significance as a recognised qualifying event for the 2026 Asian Games, offering athletes a chance to secure their berth / qualification standards.”

“The significance of this edition lies not only in the competitive opportunities it offers but also in the legacy it will create. We are grateful to Asia Aquatics for their vote of confidence in Swimming Federation of India and allotting this event to SFI,” expressed Monal Chokshi, Secretary General of SFI.

He added, “The event will help popularise aquatic sports in India, strengthen the nation’s athlete development pipeline, and cement Ahmedabad’s image as an emerging global sports destination. For the Government of Gujarat, this championship aligns perfectly with its long-term vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics, showcasing organisational excellence, infrastructure readiness, and the ability to host high-calibre, multi-nation sporting events.”

For Gujarat and India, hosting the championship is more than a sporting milestone—it is a statement of capability and ambition. Ahmedabad has positioned itself as the frontrunner in India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympic Games, and successfully delivering an event of this magnitude is a major step in demonstrating capacity to host major international sporting events.

With investments such as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, the state is building infrastructure that meets and exceeds global standards, while creating a sustainable sports ecosystem for future generations.

