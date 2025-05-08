Sports Minister Mandaviya to lead Fit India Cycling rally in Chennai on Friday

Chennai, May 8 The Fit India Cycling rally in Chennai will be led by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on May 9, starting at 6:30 AM. The scenic cycling route will begin and end at the historic War Memorial, passing through Napier Bridge and along the Marina Beach, offering participants a refreshing ride along the city’s iconic coastline.

Before the rally begins, a Zumba and Yoga session will be held at Island Grounds, located just opposite the War Memorial, starting from 6:00 a.m. This energising warm-up will allow all participants to prepare for the morning ride.

The rally will be ceremonially flagged off by V. Baskaran, Olympian and captain of the 1980 Olympic Gold Medal-winning Indian Hockey Team, along with other prominent sportspersons, including the only Indian Squash player to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Games Harinder Pal Sandhu.

The event will also see enthusiastic participation from athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and cycling enthusiasts from across Chennai.

This initiative is part of the Fit India Movement, aimed at fostering a culture of fitness and well-being across the country. Events like this, including the popular ‘Sundays on Cycle’ held in cities nationwide, are helping inspire citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The Chennai edition promises to be a vibrant celebration of fitness and community spirit.

Last week, the sports minister participated in a special edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, titled ‘Cycling with Teachers', alongside teachers from across the country at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The Fit India Movement's cycling event aims to bolster the "Fight Obesity" initiative by highlighting the role of educators - teachers, coaches, and academic mentors - who are key participants in this week's program.

Earlier, Mandaviya led state sports ministers, athletes and administrators in a special cycle rally to mark International Women’s Day at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana.

