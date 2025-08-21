Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declares Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 open

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday declared the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025 open through a video message.

The inaugural edition of the KIWSF got off to a sparkling start with a local shikarawalla, Mohsin Ali, winning the first gold medal of the Games, as per a release from Sai Media.

The three-day event, which concludes on August 23, features more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories competing in five events. Rowing, canoeing, and kayaking will have 24 medals up for grabs, while shikara sprints, dragon boat races, and water skiing are listed as demonstration events.

The opening ceremony was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convocation Centre, with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse in attendance. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, was the chief guest, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the guest of honour. J-K Sports Minister Satish Sharma was also present.

The ceremony, held beside the Dal Lake, was a colourful affair with folk dancers and local artists performing, setting the tone for the Games.

"Today, when athletes step into Kashmir's Dal Lake with zeal and enthusiasm to create history, the sight will not only thrill all sports lovers, but will also present to the world a powerful picture of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India)," said Mandaviya.

"I extend my best wishes to all the young athletes participating in this Khelo India Water Sports Festival. My wish is that you continue to uphold the pride of our nation with the same sporting spirit. With these words, I declare the Khelo India Water Sports Festival Open," he added.

Mandaviya said, "Since 2014, when the successful government of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji came to power, we have been clear in our vision to make India a global sporting powerhouse. Under the Khelo India Games, we started organising different sporting events across the country. We are proud to introduce the Khelo India Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Through the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy), we want to make sports the culture of the nation. With the goal of Har Ghar Khel, Ghar-Ghar Khel (Sports in every home), our government has been consistently working in this direction for the last 11 years," said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya further added, "Just last week, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 was passed in Parliament. Through this, we have now moved towards historic reforms not only in sports but also in sports governance."

"More than 400 athletes have taken part in Khelo India Water Sports being held in Srinagar. There is enthusiasm in them. PM Modi wants to encourage sports and sports tourism in the country. If we connect tourism and sports, we can take tourism in J&K to an international level," Union MoS Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, said.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Srinagar the opportunity to host the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival.

"I sincerely thank the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because of whom the historic city of Srinagar had the opportunity to host the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival. If truth be told, for the past few weeks, nature has been testing Jammu and Kashmir. Kishtwar and Kathua have faced natural disasters. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The J-K administration, the state government, and the Indian government are fully committed to your rehabilitation," Manoj Sinha said.

At the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Jammu and Kashmir has had a long history with Khelo India. Five times, the Khelo India Winter Games have been held in Gulmarg. I would like to thank the people who organised the Khelo India Water Sports Festival here. You could not find a better place for these games. Water sports and Dal Lake share a very old relationship, which has been given a new form and colour here through these Khelo India water sports. I welcome the 800 players who have come to participate in this. I hope you will compete with each other in a very good environment."

For hosts Jammu and Kashmir, it was a fantastic start to the Games. Mohsin Ali, a 17-year-old who also works as a shikarawalla in the Dal Lake, won the first gold medal of KIWSF 2025. It came in the men's singles kayaking race. Ali clocked 4:12.41 seconds in the 1000m race to win his first national-level gold ahead of Odisha's Naoram James Singh and Mayank of Madhya Pradesh.

Two more gold medals were decided in the canoeing and kayaking competition. Vishal Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won the gold in the canoe singles. For the 1000 metres race, Vishal clocked 4:30.59 seconds. Krishna Jat of Madhya Pradesh (4:31.36) got silver, while Mohammed Hussain of Jammu & Kashmir got the bronze with a timing of 4:32.83 seconds.

"There is a lot of difference between participating in a water sports event in Uttar Pradesh and in Jammu and Kashmir due to the difference in altitude from sea level, and it causes breathing issues for those from the plains. But I was able to negotiate that and win gold," said Vishal.

In the day's only final for women, Odisha's Rasmita Sahoo won the gold in the 200 metre canoe singles event, clocking 53.53 seconds. Kerala's Nakshathra Santosh (53.83) and MP's Masuma Yadav (54.26) won silver and bronze.

