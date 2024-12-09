Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Asia-Pacific Deaf Games medallists

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Honourable Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian team on Monday after their successful return from Kuala Lumpur, following a 55-medal haul at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games, an 11-time increase over their last participation in 2015 where India won 5 medals.

The 68-member Indian team, including 42 men and 26 women, captured an unprecedented 8 gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medals to finish fifth among 21 countries, their best-ever performance in the quadrennial tournament since its inaugural edition in 1984.

Previously, the Indian team had clinched 5 medals (2 Gold, 3 Silver) in the 2015 edition in Taiwan, ending ninth out of 23 countries. The 2019 edition was cancelled due to political unrest in Hong Kong.

The Union Minister congratulated the Indian team including the coaches and support staff during a special interaction at his residence.

"I want to congratulate the Indian deaf team for enhancing the country's pride and honour by winning 55 medals in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Malaysia. The country is moving forward in the sports sector. The Indian government is taking a number of initiatives to improve sports infrastructure, governance and specialised coaching. When you compete nationally or internationally you don't just win for yourself, the nation also wins with you," Mandaviya said while addressing the Indian contingent.

"In 2015 we had sent a smaller team and returned with lesser number of medals. But it gives me immense pleasure to state that 68 players competed in 7 different disciplines this time and they have won 55 medals in Asia-Pacific Deaf Games. I feel very proud that a positive change is happening in the country and it is moving forward in the right direction."

The Indian team won 28 medals (5 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze) in athletics, their highest-ever medal haul, 6 medals in badminton (3 Silver, 3 Bronze), 3 medals in chess (1 Silver, 2 Bronze), 7 medals in judo (2 Gold, 5 bronze), 3 medals in table tennis (1 Silver, 2 Bronze) and 8 medals in wrestling (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) organised discipline-wise training camps prior to the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games for the 68 athletes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, SAI NCOE Sonepat and SAI Regional Centre Lucknow. SAI also provided financial support towards the travel and accommodation in Malaysia.

Top Medal Performers at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

- Priyanga Paramaraj emerged as a key performer in athletics, contributing significantly to India's gold and silver medal haul. Her ability to excel in both individual sprints and relay events underscores her versatility and stamina.

- Similarly, Ridham Sharma's gold medals in the relay events highlight her teamwork and endurance. Her silver in the 400 M hurdles showcases her prowess in handling more technically demanding events.

- Vinith Mani excelled in both individual and team events, proving his speed and consistency. His performance in the 400m was particularly noteworthy, earning him a gold medal.

- Sanya Dongre also showcased her sprinting talent, earning gold in the Women's 4 x 100 M Relays and bronze in both the Women's 100 M and 200 M Runs, highlighting her consistent performance in sprints.

- In badminton, Jerlin Anika Jayaratchagan emerged as a top athlete, securing four medals: silver in Mixed Doubles and the Mixed Team Event, and bronze in Women's Singles and Women's Doubles. Her versatility across singles and doubles events was noteworthy.

- Sumit Dahiya's dominance in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling categories is a testament to his strength, technique, and versatility. His double gold medals highlight him as one of the standout performers in the wrestling discipline.

- In judo, Milanmeet Kaur earned a gold medal in the Under 48 KG category and a bronze in the Team Women event, showcasing her skills in individual and team competitions.

