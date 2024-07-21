Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanks BCCI for strong support of Indian contingent at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, July 21 Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, thanked Jay Shah, the Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for his support towards the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paris Olympics by providing for INR 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“I thank @BCCI for their strong support of our Indian contingent at #ParisOlympics2024. We are proud of every athlete representing our nation. May they shine brightly! The entire nation is cheering for our athletes. #Cheer4Bharat,” said Dr Mandaviya through his ‘X’ account.

In a significant move on Sunday evening, Shah announced that the BCCI would provide INR 8.5 crore monetary support to the IOA, which will go towards the Indian contingent participating in the Paris Olympics starting from July 26.

“I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!” wrote Shah on ‘X’.

The contingent for the mega quadrennial event happening from July 26 to August 11 includes 117 athletes - comprising 70 males and 47 females - and 140 support staff members.

Some of the biggest names from the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics include two-time medalist, badminton player PV Sindhu, who will be the country’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony alongside table tennis player Sharath Kamal.

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in Javelin Throw, weight lighter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a bronze medal, as well as bronze medal winning men’s hockey team will also be seen in action during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

