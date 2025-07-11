Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to lead Fit India Sundays on Cycle rally in Gandhinagar with PSUs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 11: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, will be the chief guest in the Gandhinagar leg of the 31st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, scheduled July 13. The Minister will be leading over 300 participants, including various members from various central and state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), who are special partners for this Sunday's edition.

In total, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in over 6,000 locations pan-India, and there will be an estimated 50,000 participants.

Come and join us to build a Fitter, Healthier & Stronger Bharat ! 🚴‍♂️#SundaysOnCycle pic.twitter.com/SxxP5Dappf— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 10, 2025

In Gandhinagar, the cycling route will cover approx 4.5 kilometers around Swarnim Park, starting near Gate No. 5 of Mahatma Mandir. The rally will also see senior officials, employees, citizens, and fitness enthusiasts join hands to promote the ongoing nationwide cycling drive amplifying the message of regular physical activity, fight against obesity and sustainable transport.

In New Delhi, the event will be graced by India's only WWE Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, alongside other distinguished guests and fitness enthusiasts. Over 500 cyclists are expected to join the rally that will be flagged off from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium.

A special edition of the cycling event will also be organised in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation in Gurgaon, which will feature an array of fun and community activities including street dance, ludo, carrom, snake & ladders, hand painting and more.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat and Yogasana Bharat. More than 2000 Cycling Clubs are part of the movement and actively participate every Sunday. These cycling drives are conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Regional Centres (RCs), as well as various National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country.

