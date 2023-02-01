Sports Ministry changes procedure for applying under cash award scheme

Union Sports Ministry has made changes in the procedure for applying under the 'Scheme of Cash Award' for medal winners for winning medals in international events and their coaches.

The procedure has been revised to bring about improvement in the Cash Award scheme, an official release said.

"The applications in respect of eligible events occurring after August 11, 2022, and those who have not received the cash award for these events, will be submitted only by the sportspersons directly through the DBT-MIS portal of the Department of Sports (https://dbtyas-sports.gov.in), within a period of six months from the last date of conclusion of the concerned event," the release said.

It said applicants have been given a one-time opportunity for applying under the cash award scheme, till April 30, 2023, in respect of eligible events which occurred prior to August 11, 2022 and for those who have not received the cash award for these events.

The application will be submitted only through the DBT-MIS portal of the Department of Sports (https://dbtvassports.gov.in). No physical applications shall be accepted," the release said.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport (MYAS) on January 19 and 20 held its first Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting outside Delhi and on the sidelines of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The fortnightly meeting, where members of MOC meet to discuss key agenda points of India's Olympic programme and proposals of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes, was held in Bhubaneswar.

Generally, MOC members from across India, travel to Delhi every month to discuss TOPS related agendas. During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the meetings were moved to a virtual platform so that the athletes did not suffer due to delays. Post the lockdown, the meetings have adopted a hybrid approach where one meeting in the month is held virtually, while the second one is held as a physical meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor