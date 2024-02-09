Sports Ministry clears 3 Judokas, shooter Elavenil Valarivan's proposals to participate in events

New Delhi, Feb 9 Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday approved Judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey’s proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

Junior Asian Championship gold medallist Himanshi and Junior Oceania Championship gold medallist Shraddha will be heading to France Grand Slam in Paris; Azerbaijan Grand Slam in Baku; Uzbekistan Grand Slam in Tashkent and Austria Grand Prix in Linz.

On the other hand, Junior Asian Cup champion Asmita will join the duo in Paris for the France Grand Slam.

"MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Airfare, Boarding/Lodging, insurance and local transportation costs for all these competitions and training periods," the Ministry's release read.

MOC also approved rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s request to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Spain under Ranking Point Only (RPO) category.

"Her (Elavenil) Airfare, entry fee, training fee, local transportation cost, visa and insurance charges among other expenditures will be covered under TOPS funding," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor