Sports Ministry okays Vinesh Phogat’s request to include S&C coach in Hungary training camp

New Delhi, May 31 Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) have approved Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s proposal to include strength and conditioning coach Wayne Patrick Lombard for the international training camp in Hungary from June 10 to 21.

"Vinesh, who will be competing in 50kg division in the Paris Olympics, had requested for assistance towards Lombard’s airfare, visa fees, board and lodging and local transport in Hungary," the ministry release read.

She will also be competing in the United World Wrestling 2nd Ranking Series - Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial from June 6 to 9 in Budapest.

"The MOC also cleared the Vinesh's proposal for support to compete in Grand Prix of Spain from July 5 to 7 in Madrid. Her support team will include physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Arvind and coach Woller Akos," it added.

Further, the MOC approved Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra’s plan to train in Europe for 60 days from May 29 to July 28 along with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha as preparation for Paris 2024.

Neeraj will be training in Kuortane (Finland) from May 29 to June 18. The javelin thrower will prepare for the Paris Olympic Games from June 19 to July 7 in Saarbrucken, Germany. Thereafter, the 26-year-old will be at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey from July 8.

"The financial assistance under TOPS will be covering the airfare, accommodation, meals, medical insurance, local transport expenses apart from Out-of-Pocket allowance as per Sports Authority of India norms," the ministry said.

Long jumper Shaili Singh’s proposal to extend her training camp in Europe to June 23 was also approved by the MOC. Shaili will be training in Lisbon, Paris, Athens and Geneva along with coach Bobby George.

The MOC also cleared the request from shotgun shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Maheshwari Chauhan to take their personal coaches to the training camp in Italy in June. Rajeshwari’s personal coach David Kostelecky will accompany the trap shooter to Italy from June 1 to 14. She will be competing in the ISSF World Cup, Lonato during the same period.

Maheshwari’s personal coach Riccardo Fillipelli will be training her from May 31 to June 11 , 2024. Maheshwari, who became the first Indian skeet shooter to win a quota for Paris Olympics, will also be in the ISSF World Cup Lonato from June 12 to 19, 2024.

MOC also okayed a request from 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Badminton bronze medallist HS Prannoy for financial assistance to engage trainer Rohan George Mathews on a full-time basis from June 20 to July 22 in Hyderabad apart from availing the services of a centre that provides recovery products including Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy and Red Light therapy.

Maisnam Meiraba and Anupama Upadhyay’s proposal for support to compete in international tournaments has secured the MOC approval. While Maisnam will be seen in action in BWF Super 100 Kaohsiung Masters from June 16 to 24, Anupama will be competing in two events – BWF Super 500 Sathio Australia Open from June 8 to 16 and Kaohsiung Masters.

It also approved recurve archer Atanu Das’s request for monetary support towards two-month training at Army Sports Institute, Pune, from June 1 to August 5 along with coach Mim Gurung was also approved by the MOC.

Another TOPS Core group archer Aditya Choudhary’s request for assistance to procure various equipment has also been approved.

The request of sailor Vishnu Sarvanan to engage physio Sarath Lal for 40 days during his training camp in Marseille and Para powerlifter Ashok’s request to secure a wheelchair were also approved by the MOC.

