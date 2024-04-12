Squash: Akanksha Salunkhe loses in RC Pro Series quarters
New Delhi, April 12 Top seed Indian Akanksha Salunkhe suffered a 3-2 loss by Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, in St Louis, US.
The reigning National Games squash champion, Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle that went down to the wire after she won the opening and third games.
The reigning National Games, who has received a bye in the opening round, defeated Madeleine Hylland of Norway 3-2 (13-15, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) in the second round to advance to the quarters.
