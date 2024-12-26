Squash: Indian players are progressing by leaps and bounds, says Pak legend Jahangir Khan

Mumbai, Dec 26 "I have been watching Indian players in the circuit and they are progressing by leaps and bounds. I have recently seen their players performing in the World Team Championship and they are good enough to progress and win titles at the international level." That's the verdict of squash legend Jahangir Khan of Pakistan who has praised the Indian squash players for their recent performances and the potential they are showing.

Jahangir, who ruled the squash world for two decades in the 80s and 90s, was President of the World Squash Federation (WSF) from 2002-2008 and still travels worldwide to follow the game.

Jahangir is a ten-time British Open Champion between 1982-1991 -- an unmatched feat in the world squash stage -- bagged six World Open titles from 1981-1985 and 1988, which earned him the sobriquet of 'conqueror of the game' - a la Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

Jahangir said Indian players fared better than Pakistan, who were the leading team when Jahangir Khan followed by Jansher Khan were leading the charge, in the 2024 Men's World Team Squash Championships, held in Hong Kong earlier this month. Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, and Suraj Chand represented India in the 28th edition of the World Men's Team Championship. While India finished 5th, Pakistan were at their worst with a 13th position. India beat Malaysia in the second round but lost to France in the quarters.

Jahangir believes that the Indian squash players did well between 2008 and 2016 when Narayana Ramachandran was WSF President and squash prospered in India. Saurav Ghosal won 10 PSA (Players Squash Association) titles in 21 years on the Tour. He last appeared at the 2024 Windy City Open. The 37-year-old Ghosal, who also won multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medals, retired in April this year.

"Ghosal was a good player and won quite a few titles. You need role models in sports and once you have those role models they become inspiration for youngsters. India now has a role model on Ghosal and the infrastructure is good so that will help them grow in the game," Jahangir told Telecom Asia Sport in an exclusive interview.

Jahangir is also impressed by the squash infrastructure in India. "I visited India before the Covid and found the Chennai Academy a wonderful facility. The coaching players received there is very good and these academies are the pathway for upcoming players," he said.

Mahesh Mangaonkar, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, and Harshit Kaur Jawanda have also made rapid strides on the squash circuit. In the recently concluded World Team Squash Championships in Hong Kong, the Indian men's team achieved a historic fifth position, their best performance ever, while the women ended a creditable seventh.

While players like Anahat Singh, Shaurya Bawa, Abhay Singh, and Veer Chotrani and currently maintaining the country's pre-eminent position in the circuit. Youngsters Harshit Kaur Jawanda, Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia, and Gowshika M are the players for the future.

Jahangir believes squash will get a huge boost with the inclusion in the Olympics. The sport is set to make its debut in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and

"We have been striving hard to get squash included in the Olympics," Jahangir, who is now the Emeritus President of the WSF, a special status created for the legend, said.

These comments mean a lot for Indian squash as they come from one of the most influential voices in the sport. It is definitely a big boost for Indian squash players who are hoping to win some medals in the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor