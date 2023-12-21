Squash player Harinder Sandhu 'Over the moon' after Arjuna Award selection

Chennai, Dec 21 Indian squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, who is one of 26 sportspersons chosen for this year’s Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023 expressed his joy on being selected for the prestigious national sports award saying "I’m over the moon."

The 34-year-old won two gold medals at this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou – in the men’s team event and the mixed doubles along with Dipika Pallikal. The pair also won gold at the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Sandhu will become only the sixth squash player to win the Arjuna Award after Bhuvneshwari Kumari, Saurav Ghosal, Dipika, Joshna Chinappa and Anaka Alankamony.

"The Arjuna Award is a reward for all the medals that I’ve won for the country and I’m grateful to each and every one who supported me throughout this journey of over two decades,” he said.

"It’s a long list; my family, all my coaches, the Indian Squash Academy which has groomed me as a player since 2003, the Squash Rackets Federation of India and N Ramachandran for their unflinching support, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, my teammates and above all the fair sporting culture at the Academy,” Sandhu added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor