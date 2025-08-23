Squirrel Invades Field at Yankee Stadium During Red Sox vs New York Yankees Game; Video Goes Viral

A squirrel invaded the field at Yankee Stadium during the ongoing match between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, August 22, which caused a delay to restart. The speeding mammal came out from the area behind the banners that installed boundaries of the ground. I suddenly started running onto the field during the fourth inning of the game and stopped behind Boston rookie Jhostynxon Garcia’s left foot as the outfielder took a timeout and adjusted his batting gloves.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a squirrel takes over the game at Yankee Stadium, stealing the spotlight and becoming the star of the show



📌#Bronx | #NewYork



Watch as a random squirrel storms Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, completely stealing the spotlight during the Yankees–Red Sox… pic.twitter.com/qfFi1cnxJs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 23, 2025

The squirrel stopped for a second on the third-base foul line before heading to the front of the mound, where it briefly tried to dig a hole as Yankee ace Max Fried looked on. After stopping on the mound, the squirrel sped towards first baseman Ben Rice, went past first base umpire Carlos Torres and down the right-field line.

Once play resumed, Fried walked Nixon by throwing a pitch to the backstop as the squirrel continued to attempt to find an exit.