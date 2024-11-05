Sr Men's National Hockey: Delhi, Karnataka, Bengal, A.P. win group matches on Day 2

Chennai, Nov 5 Teams from Delhi, Karnataka, Bengal and Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious with great performances on Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

In Pool F, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 6-0. Nitesh (34’, 58’) top scored with two goals while Bharat (3’), Govind Singh Bisht (14’), Captain Mukul Sharma (21’), and Vikas Upadhyay (23’) scored a goal each for Delhi Hockey.

Hockey Uttarakhand secured a 5-0 victory following a forfeit by Tripura Hockey, in Pool D.

In another Pool D clash, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Chandigarh 5-1. For Karnataka, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (41’, 48’) scored a brace while Surya N.M. (10’), Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (19’) and Manjeet (59’) netted goals as well. Sunil (29’) scored the only goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Bengal defeated Assam Hockey 10-0 in a Pool H fixture. Raushan Kumar (10’, 12’, 30’) spearheaded the attack with a hat-trick along with a brace by Captain Rajendra Oram (4’, 58’). Avoy Ekka (19’), Alsem Lakra (20’), Milan Saha (31’), Sunil Jojo (41’) and Nitish Neupane (48’) added their names to the scoresheet as well.

In Pool C, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Andaman & Nicobar, 13-0. Lekalla Hitesh Rao (13’, 15’, 21’, 41’, 48’, 55’, 56’) found exceptional form to score seven goals. Amongst the other scorers were Rayudu Veera Venkata Rahul Pranay (5’), K. Harsha Kamal Teja (6’), Galla Siva Pramod (30’), Tatiparthi Aron Saroj Anand Raj (33’), Maddimeni Rajesh (38’) and Venu Gorela Gopal (49’).

The final clash of the day saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh locked in a 2-2 draw against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, in a Pool C encounter. It was Love Kumar Kanojiya (35’) and Akshay Dubey (42’) who gave Hockey Madhya Pradesh a 2-0 lead. However, Selvaraj Kanagaraj (42’) reduced the deficit before Shanmugavel S. (53’) scored a late equaliser.

