Sr women's hockey nationals: Sanjna Horo's five goals seal quarters berth for Bengal; Jharkhand too advance

Pune, March 16 Sanjna Horo continued with her rich vein of form, registering yet another hat-trick as Hockey Bengal thrashed Telangana Hockey 11-0 to finish unbeaten in Pool H and qualify for the quarterfinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunagar, Pimpri near here on Saturday.

In the lopsided contest, Sanjna scored five goals in the 4th, 20th, 21st, 38th and 44th minutes, while Susmita Panna (6th, 10th, 42nd) also slammed a hat-trick each for Hockey Bengal. Monika Nag (7th, 40th) struck a brace while skipper Anjna Dungdung (5th) also found the back of the net.

Sanjna had earlier scored eight goals against Hockey Gujarat. With this win, Hockey Bengal finished with an all-win record and collected nine points in Pool H, which also includes the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Gujarat.

However, it was the end of the road for Uttar Pradesh Hockey despite registering a dominating 11-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool C match.

Veteran Vandana Katariya (43rd, 50th, 55th minutes) slammed a hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan (27th, 47th) and Upasana Singh (35th, 46th) struck a brace each. Shashikala (14th), Reetu Singh (27th), Swarnika Rawat (38th) and Simran Singh (57th) found the net once each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Kalyani Swarnapoodi (7th) and Garlanka Varahalamma (57th) were on target for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh finished second in the three-team Pool C behind Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Andhra Pradesh remained win-less. Both Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand had four points from one win and one draw but the formers were second in the standings by inferior goal difference. Hockey Jharkhand qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool C.

In other matches of the day, Delhi Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 4-1 in Pool B but failed to progress ahead of Hockey Maharashtra, who have two wins out of as many games. Sonali (37th, 59th) found the net twice, while Tanya (21st) and Manshi (54th) were the other goal scorers for Delhi. Kerala Hockey’s lone goal came from the stick of Swetha (33rd).

Elsewhere in Pool A, Chhatisgarh Hockey recorded their first win in two matches, beating Hockey Bihar 2-0 as the latter slumped to their second straight loss. Anisha Sahu (8th) and Aanchal Sahu (51st) scored for Delhi Hockey. The win, however, was not enough for Delhi Hockey to progress to the knockout stage, finishing second behind Hockey Maharashtra.

So far, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bengal have sealed their places in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Hockey Gujarat: will take on the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in a Pool H tie, while Hockey Uttarakhand will be up against Dadara & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in Pool G.

RESULTS:

Pool H: Hockey Bengal 11 (Sanjna Horo 4th – p.c, 20th, 21st; 38th, 44th; Anjna Dungdung 5th – p.c; Sushmita Panna 6th, 9th, 42nd; Monika Nag 7th, 40th) bt Telangana Hockey 0. HT: 7-0

Pool-B: Delhi Hockey 4 (Tanya 21st; 37 Sonali 37th, 59th; Manshi 54th) bt Kerala Hockey 1 (Swetha 33rd). HT: 1-0

Pool-A: Chhattisgarh Hockey 2 (8 Anisha Sahu 8th – p.c; Aanchal Sahu 51st) bt Hockey Bihar 0. HT: 0-0

Pool-C: Uttar Pradesh Hockey 11 (Shashikala 14th; Reetu Singh 27th – p.c; Mumtaz Khan 27th, 47th; Upasana Singh 35th, 46th – p.c; Swarnika Rawat 38th; Vandana Katariya 43rd, 50th – p.c, 55th – p.c; Simran Singh 57th) bt Hockey Andhra Pradesh 2 (Kalyani Swarnapoodi 7th; Garlanka Varahalamma 57th – p.c). HT: 3-1

On Friday:

Pool-F: Hockey Mizoram 10 (Lalhlunmawii 12th - p.c; H Lalruatfeli 29th - p.c, 48th, 54th, 56th; Lalruatfeli 37th - p.c; Lalremsiami 47th - p.c; Lalpeksangi 49th, 53rd; Marina Lalramnghaki 59th - p.c) bt Hockey Himachal 0. HT: 2-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor