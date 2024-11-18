Sri Lanka rest Mendis, Nissanka, Fernando for final ODI against NZ

Colombo, Nov 18 The senior national selection committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to release Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando from the squad for the third and final One-day International (ODI) against New Zealand.

The match, rendered inconsequential after Sri Lanka took an unassailable 2-0 lead, will be played at PICS in Pallekele on Tuesday. The players have been rested to prepare for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa.

"The selectors have decided to release Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando for the 3rd and final ODI of the ongoing series.

"This decision was taken by the selectors to give the above players adequate time to recover and prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa," the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Monday.

The selectors have picked Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udara, and Eshan Malinga as replacements for the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka won by 45 runs (DLS Method) in the first match of the ODI series which was disrupted by inclement weather at Dambulla.

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the second match at Pallekele, riding on a superb bowling effort by Asitha Fernando (2-37), Maheesh Theekshana (3-31), and Jeffrey Vandersay (3-57) to restrict New Zealand to 209. They eventually won the match by three wickets with six balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 74 by Kusal Mendis.

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a two-Test series starting with the first match at Durban from November 27 to December 1. The second Test is scheduled to be played at Gqeberha from December 5 to 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor