Sri Lanka unleashes spin choke during modest run-chase, tie first ODI with India despite Rohit's fifty

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 : Fine bowling by Sri Lankan spinners, particularly skipper Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga helped the hosts squeeze India's run flow despite a fine start by skipper Rohit Sharma and tie the first ODI being held at Colombo on Friday.

The three-match ODI series has two more matches to go and the scoreline stays 0-0.

In the run-chase of 231 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma once again gave Men in Blue an attacking start along with opener Shubman Gill, hitting Asitha Fernando for a four and six in the first over itself.

In the fourth over, Mohamed Shiraz was smashed for 15 runs by Rohit, including two fours and a six. The Indian skipper continued his attacking ways by smashing Dunith Wellalage for two fours in the next over.

India reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

In the 10th over, Rohit smashed Dhananjaya de Silva for a four and six to reach his half-century in 33 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. At the end of 10 overs, India was 71/0, with Rohit (54*) and Gill (13*) unbeaten.

Wellalage ended the 75-run partnership between the skipper and Gill by removing the later for 16 in 35 balls, with two fours. Wicketkeeeper-batter Kusal Mendis took a catch. India was 75/1 in 12.4 overs.

Wellalage also got the big wicket of Rohit for 58 in 47 balls. India was 80/2 in 14.2 overs.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was promoted to number four, however, the move did not work as Dhananjaya trapped him leg-before-wicket for five runs. India was 87/3 in 15.4 overs.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer had the responsibility to put up a partnership.

India reached the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs, thanks to a fine boundary from Shreyas.

Though Shreyas and Virat played some attractive shots, their promising partnership came to an end with Virat being trapped leg-before-wicket by Hasaranga for 24 in 32 balls, with two fours. India was 130/4 in 23.1 overs.

Asitha got the big wicket of Shreyas in the next over for 23 in 23 balls, with four boundaries. India was 132/5 in 24.2 overs.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel had the responsibility to stitch a match-winning partnership for India in such a tricky situation.

India reached the 150-run mark in 30.1 overs and Axar-KL completed their fifty run partnership in 81 balls, playing largely risk-free cricket.

The 57-run partnership between Axar and KL ended with the latter being caught by Wellalage and dismissed by Hasaranga for 31 in 43 balls, with four boundaries. India was 189/6 in 39.4 overs.

In the next over, skipper Charith Asalanka removed Axar for 33 in 57 balls, with two fours and a six.

With help of a fine six from Shivam Dube, India reached the 200-run mark in 41.4 overs.

Dube and Kuldeep took India to the brink of a win, but Asalanka trapped Dube lbw for 25 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes. India was left with just one wicket and one run to get in 14 balls.

Arshdeep was cleaned up by Asalanka on the first ball, with the match ending in a tie. Asalanka (3/30) and Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Earlier, Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka displayed a stunning performance and powered Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India in the first ODI match of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat against India, considering the pitch condition in Colombo. However, Asalanka's decision did help the hosts to put up a solid score in the first ODI match of the series.

Pathum Nissanka (56 runs from 75 balls, 9 fours) and Avishka Fernando (1 run from 7 balls) opened for Sri Lanka and could only make a seven-run opening partnership after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Fernando in the third over.

Kusal Mendis (14 runs from 31 balls, 1 four) gelled up well with Nissanka and made a 39-run partnership. Until Mendis was dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 14th over. However, that did not affect Nissanka as he continued to build his inning.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (8 runs from 18 balls), skipper Charith Asalanka (14 runs from 21 balls), and Janith Liyanage (20 runs from 26 balls) failed to display a strong performance which put Sri Lanka on the back foot.

In the 27th over, Washington Sundar picked up an important wicket for India after he removed Pathum Nissanka from the crease.

In the death overs, Dunith Wellalage (66 runs from 65 balls) and Akila Dananjaya (17 runs from 21 balls) played a stunning knock to take Sri Lanka to 230/8 in the first inning.

Axar Patel led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets and gave 33 runs in his 10-over spell. However, the India bowlers put up a solid performance as almost every bowler picked up a wicket in the game. One of the most shocking moments of the match was when India batter Shubman Gill came to bowl. He gave away 14 runs in his one-over spell.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 230/8 in 50 overs (Dunith Wellalage 67*, Pathum Nissanka 56, Axar Patel 2/33) and India: 230 in 47.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 58, Axar Patel 33, Charith Asalanka 3/30).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor