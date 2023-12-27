Stage set for UP Yoddhas return to Home Turf in 10th Pro Kabaddi League

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 : The Kabaddi fever is set to rise in Delhi NCR as UP Yoddhas are gearing up to return to their home turf after a long wait of two seasons. The Yoddhas return to their home base in a new venue at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida, according to a release from UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas announced their home leg in a press conference at their home venue on Wednesday. The Yoddhas, who will be playing four thrilling encounters in front of the home crowd, will kick off their home leg against Bengaluru Bulls on Friday.

The tickets for all 11 games of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 are available at the Paytm Insider application and website. Additionally, fans can also purchase tickets directly from the box office at Gate No. 5 of the Noida Stadium on all days between 11 am to 6 pm.

Speaking ahead of the home leg kicking-off, PKSV Sagar, CEO of GMR League Games said, "We are extremely thrilled to welcome the Pro Kabaddi League to our home leg, Noida. And I hope the fans in the city will get some exciting experience by watching their favourite team play live from the stadium. This time we have also priced the tickets at a very reasonable rate to ensure that the kabaddi fans turn out in large numbers. We are looking forward to a great and successful Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League."

Speaking today at the Press Conference, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas, said, "We have had a productive 50 days training session in our two academies of GMR Sports ahead of the tournament. We have had a few challenges in the initial days of the league due to injuries but now the team is absolutely fit and all charged up to give in their best in front of their home crowd. More than 70 percent of the league is still left and we are confident to regain our lead in the days ahead. The GMR group has always been supportive to us and we will leave no stone unturned to keep our fans happy and proud."

Also addressing the press conference, Pardeep Narwal, Captain of UP Yoddhas said, "I'm looking forward to my first experience as a UP Yoddhas' captain in front of our home crowd and I am confident that we as a team will give in our best to keep our fans cheered up."

Speaking on the occasion, Surender Gill, Raider, UP Yoddhas said, "It's been a mixed bag season so far but the home crowd advantage is something that we are looking forward to. As a team, we are training hard and I'm positive about favourable outcomes for us in the home leg."

UP Yoddhas started their campaign on a high, winning two out of their first three matches. Currently, placed in the tenth position in the table with two wins and a tie, the Yoddhas will aim for a turnaround riding on the support of their home crowd.

Surender Gill has been the highlight for the Yoddhas as he sits on the third position in the lists of most successful raids (56) and most raid points (75). He is well supported by dubki-king Pardeep Narwal who has shown some ounces of his greatness and has 43 raid points in the season so far.

The defence of the Yoddhas has been well taken care of by the trio of and Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit who have 22, 19, and 17 tackle points respectively. The home crowd will hope for an electrifying performance from these players and will hope the Yoddhas return back to winning ways.

